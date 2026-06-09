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Trains carrying election troops delayed by 10-25 hours; breakfast served at 5 pm: CRPF informs Railways

The communication, sent before the second and final phase of polling in West Bengal concluded on April 29, also sought improved arrangements for the return movement of forces.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysCRPFAssembly elections

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