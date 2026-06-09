Trains carrying election troops delayed by 10-25 hours; breakfast served at 5 pm: CRPF informs Railways

<p>New Delhi: Troops deployed for assembly election duty in five states were left without timely meals -- receiving breakfast as late as 5 pm -- after special trains running for their movement were delayed by up to 10-25 hours, the CRPF has informed the Railway Board.</p>.<p>In a detailed letter written by the Inspector General (Operations) of the Central Reserve Police Force towards the end of the election process, several operational difficulties faced by personnel deployed for assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were highlighted.</p>.Railways approve upgradation of Bengaluru-Tumkur electric traction system, sanction Rs 162.57 cr.<p>The communication, sent before the second and final phase of polling in West Bengal concluded on April 29, also sought improved arrangements for the return movement of forces.</p>.<p>Responding to the letter, the Railway Board officials said adequate measures were taken to address the issues once they were brought to their notice.</p>.<p>According to the letter, out of 230 election special trains operated to ferry troops, around 200 experienced significant delays.</p>.<p>“Over 150 Election Special Trains experienced extreme delays and reached their terminating stations late by 10-15 hours, whereas 50 Election Special Trains reached their destinations late by 20-25 hours,” the letter said.</p>.<p>The cascading effect of these delays severely disrupted the planned on-board catering schedule.</p>.<p>“Inordinate delay in the running of trains had a cascading effect on the supply of scheduled on-board meals to the troops,” the letter noted, adding that on several occasions personnel received their first meal i.e. breakfast only by 1700 hours (5 pm)," the letter stated.</p>.<p>The CRPF also said efforts by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to adjust meal timings proved ineffective due to the unpredictability of train delays.</p>.<p>The communication further flagged wastage of crucial man-hours due to delays.</p>.<p>The CRPF further stated that operational concerns extended beyond delays as insufficient number of coaches were provided on several trains.</p>.After 'success' against Maoists, CRPF tasked with 'Mission Manipur' job; CoBRA battalions deployed.<p>“Despite placing the demand of 24 Coaches in each Election Special Trains, several trains with only 19-20 coaches were provided, which were extremely inadequate to smoothly accommodate 10-11 Coys and associated luggage/stores items,” the letter stated.</p>.<p>“Reports were received wherein troops were crammed and forced to settle in the overcrowded trains, resulting in extreme hardship during their long and arduous journey,” it stated.</p>.<p>Raising concerns about watering and cleaning of coaches, the Inspector General (Operations) said that, on several occasions, these services were not carried out at designated railway stations as per the train itinerary. This resulted in unhygienic conditions in coaches and adversely affected the health and comfort of personnel, especially women personnel. </p>