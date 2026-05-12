<p>New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Centre’s message to lakhs of students and their parents is clear – Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will not be changed regardless of public outrage over alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s Class 12 board examinations.</p>.<p>Reacting to reports that the Centre has transferred two top CBSE officials – its chairman Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta – following the on-screen marking (OSM) system row, Kejriwal said the move to shunt out the officials was like rubbing salt on the wounds of lakhs of students.</p>.Senior IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram appointed new CBSE chief.<p>The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram as the new CBSE chairman, officials said.</p>.<p>“The CBSE chairman and secretary have been transferred. That's it? Is this the government's response to such a massive scam? Is this punishment or protection? “By transferring the CBSE chairman and secretary, the Modi government has rubbed salt on the wounds of lakhs of children and their parents," Kejriwal said in a statement.</p>.<p>“Modi Ji has thrown down a challenge that the education minister will not be changed, no matter what people do,” he added.</p>.<p>“Does the education minister bear no responsibility or accountability? Does the prime minister bear no accountability? The education ministry is in incapable hands,” Kejriwal said.</p>.<p>Other than transferring the two CBSE officials, the government on Tuesday also announced the constitution of a one-member committee to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE.</p>.<p>The committee will be chaired by S Radha Chauhan, chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, officials said.</p>.<p>The moves come amid students and parents raising concerns over the implementation of the OSM system in CBSE’s board examinations.</p>.<p>The board has faced criticism over technical glitches, payment failures and delays in its verification and re-evaluation process, prompting demands for greater transparency and accountability. </p>