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Transfer of CBSE chairman, secretary like rubbing salt on wounds of students: Kejriwal

The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram as the new CBSE chairman, officials said.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 19:23 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 19:23 IST
India NewsArvind KejriwalCBSE

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