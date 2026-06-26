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BJP terms transfer of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka as 'historic dark chapter' of Congress

Katchatheevu is an uninhabited island in the island in the Palk Strait that was recognised as Sri Lanka's sovereign territory by India in 1974.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsBJPCongressSri LankaIndia PoliticsKatchatheevu

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