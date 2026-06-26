BJP terms transfer of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka as 'historic dark chapter' of Congress

<p>The BJP on Friday criticised the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>for the 1974 transfer of Katchatheevu to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a>, labelling it another "historic dark chapter" of the 'Grand Old Party's' rule, alleging it compromised India's national interests.</p><p>Katchatheevu is an uninhabited island in the island in the Palk Strait that was recognised as Sri Lanka's sovereign territory by India in 1974. </p><p>BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the transfer of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka marked another day in the Congress party's "calendar of surrender".</p>.<p>"Yesterday, we remembered the tragic chapter of the Emergency, and today marks another historic dark chapter in the Congress party's calendar of surrender. It was on this day in 1974 that the then Congress government ceded Katchatheevu, located near Tamil Nadu, from India to Sri Lanka. As a result, fishermen from Tamil Nadu continue to face numerous difficulties," Trivedi said at a press conference. </p>.FIR filed against district Youth Congress president in Karnataka's Chitradurga.<p>Further, he referred to the Saint Anthony shrine on the island, claiming that "even if people hoist the Indian national flag on their boats, they are not permitted to visit it." </p><p>Trivedi alleged that the Congress has a long history of "compromising" India's interests.</p><p>"The Congress party's calendar of surrender began in 1947 with the partition of India and its surrender before the Muslim League. It was followed by surrendering PoK to Pakistan in 1948, then the surrender of Aksai Chin to China in 1962. Assam too was almost surrendered, along with the surrender of Mansarovar," he said.</p><p>Over the trander of Katchatheevu, Trivedi added, "That was followed by the surrender of Katchatheevu on June 26, 1974, and on June 28, it came under Sri Lanka's control." </p><p>"This is a tragic chapter that today's generation should remember. The manner in which the Congress compromised India's national interests is what this day reminds us of," Trivedi said. </p>