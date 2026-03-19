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Transgender persons bill 'draconian', expect no better from govt: Derek O'Brien

In a post on X, the TMC leader expressed his disappointment, stating that he expected 'no better' from a government with a 'dubious record.'
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 06:19 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 06:19 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCDerek O'Brien

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