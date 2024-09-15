Transgender persons cannot invoke BNS Section 69 in cases of sex on false marriage promise: Himachal Pradesh High Court

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has said that Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which protects women in cases of sexual intercourse on false promises of marriage, will not be applicable to transgender individuals.

“Since under BNS, 'woman' and 'transgender' have been given different identity and have been defined independently, under Section 2 coupled with the fact that physical relationship inter-se victim prosecutrix and bail petitioner, if any, was developed prior to surgery of victim-prosecutrix, whereby she allegedly got her sex changed, there appears to be force in the claim of the bail petitioner that he could not have been booked under Section 69 of the BNS, rather he is required to be dealt with in terms of the under Section 18 (d) of the Act,” high court judge Justice Sandeep Sharma observed during a ruling, Live Law reported.