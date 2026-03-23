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Travel preferences shift amid Middle East crisis; Asia destinations gain traction

Travel platform Ixigo said it is seeing a shift in preferences, with more travellers opting for alternate international destinations and domestic getaways in recent weeks.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsflightsWest AsiaMiddle East

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