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Tree cover in Indian Himalayan region shrunk by 2.2% in two years: Government

Singh also said the total carbon stock in the forests of the Indian Himalayan region has been assessed to be 3,273.10 million tonnes in 2023.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaenvironmentHimalayas

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