Tree falling on autorickshaw not 'motor accident' under MV Act, but awards Rs 25 lakh to injured passenger: SC

<p>New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday held that a tree or its branch falling on a stationary autorickshaw does not qualify as a motor accident under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/motor-vehicles-act">Motor Vehicles Act</a>, as the vehicle does not play an active role in the incident.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh clarified that such an event is not proximately caused by the motor vehicle itself, making a claim specifically under Section 166 of the MV Act inappropriate.</p>.<p>However, adopting a humane approach in line with constitutional principles, the court exercised its extraordinary powers under Article 142 to award Rs 25 lakh as compensation to K K Umesh Kumar, who suffered grievous injuries in a freak accident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> in 2007.</p>.<p>Kumar was travelling in an autorickshaw from Queens Road to Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 23, 2007, when heavy rain forced the vehicle to stop under a tree by the roadside. </p>.<p>A branch from the old tree suddenly detached and fell on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/autorickshaw">autorickshaw</a>, injuring him severely.</p>.<p>The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Bengaluru, had earlier dismissed his claim petition seeking Rs 50 lakh, terming the incident a natural calamity.</p>.<p>The Karnataka High Court, on appeal, had awarded Rs 17.10 lakh, holding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) liable for 25 per cent, the autorickshaw's insurer for 50 per cent, and the state Horticulture Department for 25 per cent.</p>.<p>Challenging the High Court order, senior advocate Anand Sanjay M Nuli for the BBMP and the Horticulture Department argued they could not be held responsible for the unfortunate incident.</p>.On requisitioning private vehicles for public purposes, authorities liable to pay compensation under MV Act: SC.<p>The court agreed that neither taking shelter under the tree during heavy rain nor the falling of the branch could have been reasonably anticipated by the authorities or the driver. </p>.<p>"In these circumstances, it would be unfair to fasten the liability upon the appellant under the MVA," the bench observed.</p>.<p>The court noted that while municipal corporations have a duty to maintain roadside trees — many of which are decades or even a century old — it would be unrealistic to expect constant vigil over every tree, especially in expanding cities witnessing heavy migration. </p>.<p>"The prudent call cannot be that all branches are slashed with a saw," it remarked.</p>.<p>The bench, however, expressed concern over leaving a person with life-altering injuries without adequate support. </p>.<p>"A person who has suffered such life-altering grievous injuries, being left in the lurch, without any money to sustain himself, does not appeal to the conscience of justice," it said.</p>.<p>Observing that the compensation determined by the High Court was insufficient, the apex court enhanced it to Rs 25 lakh, with interest as ordered by the High Court, to be calculated from the date of filing of the claim petition. The apportionment of liability among the parties was left unchanged. The court directed that the amount be disbursed within four weeks.</p>