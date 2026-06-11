Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Tree falling on autorickshaw not 'motor accident' under MV Act, but awards Rs 25 lakh to injured passenger: SC

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Bengaluru, had earlier dismissed his claim petition seeking Rs 50 lakh, terming the incident a natural calamity.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTree fallMotor Vehicle Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us