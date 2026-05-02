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Tribals, Scheduled Castes preserved India's identity & soul despite foreign invasions: RSS Chief

The RSS chief said service to society is not a favour but a duty that contributes to one's own development.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsIndiaRSStribalsMohan BhagwatScheduled CasteInvasion

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