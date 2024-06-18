Trinamool Congress MPs call on Uddhav in Mumbai

Mumbai: A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs called on Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on Tuesday, days after the Lok Sabha poll results which saw the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance performing better than expected.

The delegation comprised TMC Members of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale.

This was the second visit of TMC leaders to 'Matoshree', the residence of the Thackerays in Bandra, this month.