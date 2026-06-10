Trinamool Congress' Sushmita Dev follows Sukhendu Ray, resigns from Rajya Sabha

<p>New Delhi: Two days after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jolt-for-mamata-banerjee-as-sukhendu-sekhar-ray-quits-anarchical-tmc-resigns-as-rajya-sabha-member-4031313">Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quit the Rajya Sabha</a>, another <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned from the Upper House, bringing down the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a>-led party's tally to 11.</p><p>Rajya Sabha sources said the 53-year-old West Bengal MP has submitted resignation to Chairman C P Radhakrishnan. </p><p>The resignation comes at a time the Trinamool Congress is facing an existential crisis following the debacle in the West Bengal Assembly elections.</p>. <p>Around 60 of the 80 MLAs of the party in West Bengal have rebelled against the leadership while in the Lok Sabha, there are claims that 20 of the 28 MPs have decided to sit as a separate block. As Ray has already quit the Rajya Sabha, a byelection will mean that the BJP can get its nominee elected.</p>.‘As long as Mamata Banerjee is alive, I am with her’: Dev amid TMC split speculation.<p>Sushmita, a former Congress MP and Mahila Congress chief, quit the Congress to join the Trinamool in August 2021. She was later elected to the Rajya Sabha in a byelection in 2021 and later for a six year term in 2024.</p><p>Daughter of Congress veteran Sontosh Mohan Dev, she was a Congress MLA for three years in Assam between 2011 and 2014 and became a Lok Sabha member in 2014 representing Silchar.</p>