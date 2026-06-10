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Trinamool Congress' Sushmita Dev follows Sukhendu Ray, resigns from Rajya Sabha

This comes at a time Trinamool Congress is facing an existential crisis following the debacle in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 06:38 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 06:38 IST
India NewsIndiaRajya SabhaIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool Cogress

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