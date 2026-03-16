Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Trinamool Congress walks out of Rajya Sabha over EC's decision to remove West Bengal's top bureaucrats

Raising the issue just before Zero Hour in the Upper House, AITC member Derek O'Brien condemned the poll panel's midnight move to reshuffle the state's top administrative hierarchy
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 07:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 07:22 IST
India NewsTMCRajya SabhaIndian politcs\West Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us