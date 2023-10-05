Trinamool warns of bigger campaign after its Delhi agitation

The Trinamool-led campaign against the Centre in Delhi this week, focused on demanding dues for "deprived" beneficiaries of central schemes, is just a "trailer," warned Trinamool's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He cautioned that the full "cinema" would unfold in two months in Delhi, under the leadership of party chief Mamata Banerjee.

During their two-day stay in Delhi, Trinamool leaders gathered at Rajghat and later at Jantar Mantar to voice their grievances but did not have the opportunity to meet the concerned minister. There is also a counter-narrative about why this meeting did not occur, as Trinamool leaders were reportedly removed from Krishi Bhavan, where they had gone to meet the minister.

Back in West Bengal, Trinamool supporters staged demonstrations in response to the developments in Delhi.