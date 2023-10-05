Trinamool warns of bigger campaign after its Delhi agitation

The Trinamool-led campaign against the Centre in Delhi this week, focused on demanding dues for "deprived" beneficiaries of central schemes, is just a "trailer," warned Trinamool's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He cautioned that the full "cinema" would unfold in two months in Delhi, under the leadership of party chief Mamata Banerjee.
During their two-day stay in Delhi, Trinamool leaders gathered at Rajghat and later at Jantar Mantar to voice their grievances but did not have the opportunity to meet the concerned minister. There is also a counter-narrative about why this meeting did not occur, as Trinamool leaders were reportedly removed from Krishi Bhavan, where they had gone to meet the minister.
Back in West Bengal, Trinamool supporters staged demonstrations in response to the developments in Delhi.
Upon his return to Kolkata, Abhishek Banerjee called on the Centre, specifically the concerned ministry, to clarify whether it acknowledges the work done by 20 lakh beneficiaries under central schemes. He questioned under what regulations their payments have been withheld if they indeed completed the work.
Continuing their campaign to secure pending dues for beneficiaries of central schemes, particularly the 100-day rural job and housing schemes, a Trinamool delegation plans to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday. The delegation intends to present the governor with letters from around 50 lakh "deprived" beneficiaries, which were initially taken to Delhi but could not be submitted to the concerned ministry. The visit to Raj Bhavan is scheduled for around 3 pm, and a delegation will subsequently request a meeting with the governor, with the request sent on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, ED has summoned Banerjee again on October 9 in connection with an ongoing investigation. Earlier, he had been asked to appear before the agency on October 3, the same day when Trinamool planned its Delhi agitation.