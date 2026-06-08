Trinamool's tumultuous turmoil: 20 TMC MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, lend support to BJP-led NDA

<p>There is an oft repeated saying that, "In politics, there are no permanent friends, no permanent enemies, only permanent interests," if this were true then Indian politicians are giving a masterclass. For the migration of nearly 20 TMC MPs—lead by the senior party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar— to the NDA will come as a jolt to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC</a>.</p><p>The parliamentarians communicated their position to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.</p>.Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan accepts TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's resignation.<p>The TMC presently has 28 Lok Sabha MPs and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.</p><p>Speaking to PTI, Ghosh Dastidar said a letter had already been sent to the Speaker conveying the group's desire to back the ruling alliance at the Centre.</p><p>"Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about our decision to support the NDA," she said.</p><p>Claiming that she continued to be the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Ghosh Dastidar said the decision was taken after consultations with fellow MPs.</p> .<p>The development comes amid an intensifying internal crisis within the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which has witnessed open dissent and resignations by senior leaders in recent days.</p><p>Ghosh Dastidar said the group had decided to align itself politically with the NDA, arguing that it reflected the popular mandate.</p><p>"We have accepted the people's verdict and believe that our future political course should be aligned with the NDA," she said.</p><p>The TMC leadership has not yet responded to the claims.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>