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Trinamool's tumultuous turmoil: 20 TMC MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, lend support to BJP-led NDA

Claiming that she continued to be the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Ghosh Dastidar said the decision was taken after consultations with fellow MPs.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 11:44 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 11:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCTrinamool Congress

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