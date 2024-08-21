Tripura man returns home after spending 37 years in Bangladesh jails

Now 62 years old, Shahjahan left home when he was young and his wife was pregnant. His son saw him for the first time physically upon his return.

"I can’t express my happiness in words. I feel like I am in heaven. This is like a rebirth for me. I never thought I would return to my birthplace in this lifetime. It is the Zara Foundation that brought me back home. I will remain indebted to the organization for the rest of my life," Shahjahan said.

He also alleged that he endured brutal torture during his initial 14 days in police custody.

"After serving 11 years in Comilla Central Jail, I was transferred to other prisons under false charges and spent an additional 26 years there," he recounted.