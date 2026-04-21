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'Attempts being made to divide people on religious, linguistic lines': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said certain 'evil forces' were worried that their 'shops' would shut down if India progressed by drawing on its centuries-old civilisational strength.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 12:55 IST
India NewsRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghMohan Bhagwat

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