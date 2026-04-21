'Attempts being made to divide people on religious, linguistic lines': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

<p>Agartala: RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> on Tuesday alleged that attempts were being made to create divisions among people on religious and linguistic lines, asserting that India's strength lay in its unity amid diversity.</p>.<p>Addressing a gathering after the consecration ceremony of Maa Chinmayi Soundarya Temple at Fakrimura, around 23 km from Agartala, Bhagwat said certain "evil forces" were worried that their "shops" would shut down if India progressed by drawing on its centuries-old civilisational strength.</p>.<p>"They are trying to engineer a quarrel among people along the lines of religions and languages. I don't need to give examples," he said.</p>.West Asia crisis | Selfish interests, desire for dominance root cause of global conflicts: Mohan Bhagwat.<p>Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Manik Saha were among those present at the event.</p>.<p>Emphasising that diversity has long been India's defining feature, Bhagwat said the country had advanced through centuries despite having multiple languages, faiths, traditions and cultures.</p>.<p>"Nations that do not have a history of more than 4,000 or 5,000 years can have one religion and one language, but India is completely different, possessing a long history, tradition and culture," he said.</p>.<p>He urged people to remain united and defeat attempts to sow discord.</p>.<p>"There should be no reason for fear, whatever situation may arise," he said.</p>.RSS chief stresses need to unite Hindu society, pitches for 3 children in Hindu families.<p>The RSS chief also said that in the present world order, power often overshadows what is right.</p>.<p>"If you have power, your might will be proven, and no one will pay heed if you are on the right path. Therefore, acquire knowledge and power," he said.</p>.<p>Bhagwat said temples were not merely places of worship but had historically served as centres of social life and enlightenment.</p>