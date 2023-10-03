Centre bans Tripura outfits NLFT and ATTF under UAPA

The government on Tuesday banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) on charges of trying to establish an independent country through the secession of Tripura from India through armed struggle in alliance with other secessionist organisations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the ban for five years in an official gazette saying, both the organisations were engaged in "subversive and violent" activities, thereby undermining the authority of the government and spreading terror and violence among the people for achieving their objectives.

It also said the NLFT and ATTF were maintaining close nexus with other unlawful associations of the north-east with the aim of mobilising their support.