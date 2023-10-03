Centre bans Tripura outfits NLFT and ATTF under UAPA

The government on Tuesday banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) on charges of trying to establish an independent country through the secession of Tripura from India through armed struggle in alliance with other secessionist organisations.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the ban for five years in an official gazette saying, both the organisations were engaged in "subversive and violent" activities, thereby undermining the authority of the government and spreading terror and violence among the people for achieving their objectives.
It also said the NLFT and ATTF were maintaining close nexus with other unlawful associations of the north-east with the aim of mobilising their support.
The MHA also accused both the outfits of engaging in violent and unlawful activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, killing civilians and personnel belonging to the police and security forces, extorting funds from the public including businessmen and traders in Tripura and establishing and maintaining camps in neighbouring countries for the purpose of safe sanctuary, training and procurement of arms and ammunitions.
The ban is imposed by invoking relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. All factions, wings and front organisations of NLFT and ATTF have been banned.
"The Central Government...is of the further opinion that it is necessary to declare the NLFT and the ATTF along with all their factions, wings and front organisations as unlawful associations and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act (UAPA), the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall...have effect from 3rd October, 2023 for a period of five years," the notification said.