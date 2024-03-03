CM Manik Saha hails Tripura Tripartite Agreement as 'historic'

Agartala: The tripartite agreement signed to bring a lasting solution to the problems of Tripura's indigenous people was a historic step to achieve peace and prosperity, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

The tripartite pact was signed among the Tipra Motha, the Tripura government and the Centre in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

"It is a historic day for the state of Tripura, as an important agreement to ensure peace and prosperity was inked," Saha said.

Under the pact, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement.

Shah said that with the signing of the agreement, the government has respected history, corrected past wrongs and accepted the present reality to proceed towards a brighter future.

"For the past few months, the Tipra Motha has been raising some issues. Today's development will address the concerns of the opposition party," Saha told a press conference on Saturday.

Lauding the prime minister's focus on peace in the northeast, Saha said altogether 11 accords have been signed by the Centre with different organisations in the region over the past few years.

The tripartite agreement among Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, popularly known as Tipra Motha, and the state and central governments was signed at North Block in New Delhi.

Taking to social media, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debarma said the party has signed a historical accord.

"We have to implement our land rights, funding pattern, language (script) issue, political representation and also correct our historical and cultural pride," he said in a Facebook post.