Congress slams BJP over violence in Tripura: 'Democracy being murdered in broad daylight'

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP over incidents of violence in Tripura following the announcement of panchayat polls, alleging that "democracy is being murdered" in broad daylight in the northeastern state which is the "real Samvidhan Hatya".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed it is beyond doubt that the violence is being "masterminded by the self-styled double engine government".

"Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight in Tripura. That it is being masterminded by the self-styled double engine Sarkar (government) is beyond any doubt," he said on 'X' while tagging a post on the issue by the Congress' Tripura in-charge Girish Chodankar.