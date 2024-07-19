Congress won't let Tripura become second Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi amid panchayat poll violence

Agartala: Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said his party would not let Tripura, which has been rocked by violence over panchayat elections, turn into another Manipur.

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, led a delegation of his party that visited the violence-affected areas of the state.

"The Congress firmly stands with its leaders, workers and the people of Tripura during these difficult times. The Congress will not bow down to terror tactics of the BJP," he said, addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters in Agartala.