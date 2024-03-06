Day after inking tripartite agreement, Pradyot Debbarma says no compromise on demand for Greater Tipraland

Debbarma was speaking to the press in the backdrop of a review meeting of his party that he chaired following the signing of the agreement.

In a Facebook post, he said, "Held a crucial meeting with leaders today to deliberate about the next course of strategy regarding how Tiprasa accord will be implemented in the days to come. Also discussed various issues regarding how we can make our movement stronger."

Under the pact, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement.

During the interaction with the press when he was asked whether the Tipra Motha would contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own, Debbarma said he would announce the party's decision at an appropriate time.

"Once the time comes, I will go for Facebook Live," he said.

On his meeting with state Congress leaders, he said, "Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha are my friends. Congress MLA Birajit Sinha also maintains good relations. I have a personal relationship with Amit Shah-ji and Aaditya Thackeray."

"We have to understand there is a world beyond politics," he added.