Efforts on to trigger riot in Tripura, claims CM Manik Saha ahead of opposition's proposed road blockade

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said “a few people” are trying to trigger riot in the northeastern state to fish in troubled waters.

The chief minister's assertion came a day after the student wing of Tipra Motha, the main opposition of the state, called for an indefinite road and rail blockade from Monday, demanding that students be allowed to write their Kokborok exam papers in Roman script.

Kokborok, an indigenous language spoken by nearly 24 per cent people of the northeastern state, does not have a script. Students generally write papers for the language in the Bengali script.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) said the examinees will have to write that paper in Bengali script in the exams next month, as it would be difficult for teachers to evaluate answer papers written in Roman script.