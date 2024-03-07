In boost to BJP in Tripura, main opposition Tipra Motha joins government

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma, CM Manik Saha, besides others attended the swearing-in ceremony at around 9:30am on Thursday.

This comes days after the Tipra Motha signed a tripartite agreement with the state government and the Centre, which promised to solve all the problems of the indigenous communities in the state.

Formed in 2021, Tipra Motha had contested the Assembly elections with a demand for separate Tipraland state. The party had refused to forge an alliance with the BJP and other parties ahead of elections without a written promise on its demand for a Constitutional solution to the problems of the indigenous people.

However, the agreement did not specifically mention Tipraland state.

Before the swearing-in, Pradyot Deb Barma released an audio message in which he said that he has asked his MLAs not to remain silent on the issues concerning the tribals.

"I asked them not to repeat the mistake of IPFT, which remained silent on the issues after joining the BJP-led government."

Boost to BJP:

Tipra Motha's joining had given a boost to BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls. BJP has named former CM Biplab Kumar Deb as its candidate for one of the two Lok Sabha seats. Sources said another seat is likely to be given to Tipra Motha candidate.

This also took the BJP-led government's strength to 47 in the House of 60. BJP alone has 33 while its another regional ally IPFT has one MLA.