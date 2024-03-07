Main Opposition Tipra Motha joins ruling BJP in Tripura

Guwahati: The ruling BJP in Tripura got a boost ahead of Lok Sabha elections as the main Opposition Tipra Motha joined the government on Thursday.

Two MLAs, Animesh Deb Barma and Brishaketu Deb Barma took oath as ministers in the Manik Saha government at Agartala.

Animesh served as the Leader of the Opposition since Tipra Motha won 13 out of 60 seats in its first Assembly poll battle in February last year.

This comes days after Tipra Motha signed a tripartite agreement with the government which promised to solve all the problems of the indigenous communities in the state.

Formed in 2021, Tipra Motha had contested the Assembly elections with a demand for separate Tipraland state. The party had refused to forge an alliance with BJP and other parties ahead of elections without a written promise on its demand for a Constitutional solution to the problems of the indigenous people.