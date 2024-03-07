Main Opposition Tipra Motha joins ruling BJP in Tripura

Guwahati: The ruling BJP in Tripura got a boost ahead of Lok Sabha elections as the main Opposition Tipra Motha joined the government on Thursday.
Two MLAs, Animesh Deb Barma and Brishaketu Deb Barma took oath as ministers in the Manik Saha government at Agartala.
Animesh served as the Leader of the Opposition since Tipra Motha won 13 out of 60 seats in its first Assembly poll battle in February last year.
This comes days after Tipra Motha signed a tripartite agreement with the government which promised to solve all the problems of the indigenous communities in the state.
Formed in 2021, Tipra Motha had contested the Assembly elections with a demand for separate Tipraland state. The party had refused to forge an alliance with BJP and other parties ahead of elections without a written promise on its demand for a Constitutional solution to the problems of the indigenous people.
But the agreement did not specifically did not mention Tipraland state. When asked about the demand for Tipraland, Animesh told reporters, "Tipraland is our demand. That is there. But it may take more time to achieve that goal."
Before the swearing-in, Pradyot Deb Barma released an audio message in which he said that he asked his MLAs not to remain silent on the issues concerning the tribals.
"I asked them not to repeat the mistake of IPFT, which remained silent on the issues after joining the BJP-led government."
Pradyot, the royal scion of Tripura founded Tipra Motha in 2021, months after quitting Congress.
Boost to BJP
Tipra Motha's joining has given a boost to BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls. This also took the BJP-led government's strength to 47 in the House of 60. BJP alone has 33 while it's another regional ally IPFT has one MLA.
Tipra Motha is also in power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.
BJP has named former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb as its candidate for one of the two Lok Sabha seats. Another seat is likely to be given to a Tipra Motha candidate.
