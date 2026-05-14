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No plan to impose lockdown to cut down fuel consumption in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

The Tripura government asked heads of departments to direct 50% of Group C and D employees to work from home with immediate effect to save fuel.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsTripuraManik SahaLockdown

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