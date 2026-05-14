No plan to impose lockdown to cut down fuel consumption in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tripura">Tripura</a> Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday ruled out imposing lockdown to cut down fuel consumption even as the state adopted a hybrid work schedule in government offices.</p>.<p>The state government on Wednesday asked heads of departments to direct 50 per cent of Group C and D employees to work from home with immediate effect to save fuel.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister said, "There is no plan to impose lockdown in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people to cut down fuel consumption due to supply chain disruption following an international problem. We have already asked 50 per cent of Group C and D employees to work from home."</p>.Bihar CM orders smaller cavalcade, proposes 'no vehicle day' once a week in fuel-saving push.<p>Asserting that the measure - the introduction of hybrid work schedule - is part of precautionary measures to avoid unnecessary fuel consumption, he said the people will respond to the Prime Minister's austerity call like they did during the Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister reduced the number of vehicles in his escort from seven to four to save fuel, after the PM's call.</p>