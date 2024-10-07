Home
One killed, two injured in clashes in Tripura

Eight people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the clashes on Sunday at Kamatala market and its adjacent areas.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 07:58 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 07:58 IST
India NewsTripuracommunal clash

