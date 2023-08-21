Priyanka likely to visit Manipur, Tripura soon: Congress leader

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Manipur and Tripura soon, a party leader said on Monday. Senior Congress MLA of Tripura Sudip Roy Barman said he has already spoken to the her regarding the visit. "I have already spoken to our leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and she is scheduled to visit Manipur and Tripura very soon," he told reporters at the state Congress headquarters here. He said that during her Tripura visit, the Congress leader will visit Tripureswari temple in Gomati district.