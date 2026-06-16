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Homeindiatripura

SC directs Tripura State Election Commission to conduct elections to village committees in single phase

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Deb Burman alleging failure of authorities to conduct elections.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTripura

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