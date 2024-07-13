Shops torched, houses damaged after tribal youth injured in group clash dies in Tripura

Agartala: Several shops were torched and houses damaged in Tripura’s Dhalai district following the death of a tribal youth in a group clash, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders, police said on Saturday.

The 19-year-old college student, who sustained serious injuries in a clash between two groups at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district on July 7, passed away at GBP Hospital here on Friday.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village after Friday's arson and Internet services have been suspended in the area. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the death of the youth, police said.