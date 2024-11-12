Home
Three Bangladeshis arrested from Agartala railway station

According to the police, they were planning to go to New Delhi by Rajdhani Express.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 15:05 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 15:05 IST
India NewsBangladeshTripuraBSF

