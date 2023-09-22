Tipra Motha calls Tripura bandh to protest delay in fulfilling its demand for Greater Tipraland

Irked by the delay in fulfilling its demand for 'Greater Tipraland', Tipra Motha has called for a day-long Tripura bandh in order to press the Centre for its demand.

Tipra Motha leader and Tripura's Royal scion Pradyot Deb Barma told reporters in Agartala that the decision to call a bandh was taken in a meeting on Friday.

The decision comes days after Deb Barma and some other leaders of the party met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss its demand for 'Greater Tipraland'.

"The Centre is serious, Home Minister Amit Shah is serious. But we must keep the pressure on the Centre till our demand is fulfilled and the indigenous people gets their constitutional rights," Deb Barma said.

He said the date of the bandh would be announced soon.

The demand for 'Greater Tipraland', a geographical area comprising areas under Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and those having indigenous people was one of the major issues of Assembly elections in Tripura held in February.