Tipra Motha calls Tripura bandh to protest delay in fulfilling its demand for Greater Tipraland

Irked by the delay in fulfilling its demand for 'Greater Tipraland', Tipra Motha has called for a day-long Tripura bandh in order to press the Centre for its demand.
Tipra Motha leader and Tripura's Royal scion Pradyot Deb Barma told reporters in Agartala that the decision to call a bandh was taken in a meeting on Friday.
The decision comes days after Deb Barma and some other leaders of the party met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss its demand for 'Greater Tipraland'.
"The Centre is serious, Home Minister Amit Shah is serious. But we must keep the pressure on the Centre till our demand is fulfilled and the indigenous people gets their constitutional rights," Deb Barma said.
He said the date of the bandh would be announced soon.
The demand for 'Greater Tipraland', a geographical area comprising areas under Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and those having indigenous people was one of the major issues of Assembly elections in Tripura held in February.
Tipra Motha, which made 'Greater Tipraland' its biggest poll issue, emerged as the second largest party by winning 13 seats in its maiden Assembly election battle. However, the ruling BJP, which opposed the demand, retained power by winning a clear majority in the 60 member Assembly.
Tipra Motha, however, refused to be part of the BJP government and continued talks with the Centre over its demand for Greater Tipraland. It says Greater Tipraland is required as the indigenous communities in Tripura are facing threats to their identity and culture owing to a large population of Bengalis in the state.
"We are demanding our constitutional rights but we are not against any other community. We strongly believe that Tripura can't not progress without development of its indigenous population," Deb Barma said.
He also asked why BJP failed to fulfill the promises it made to the indigenous people before the Assembly elections. BJP had promised legislative, administrative and executive powers and financial support for welfare of the tribals.