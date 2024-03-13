Tipra Motha founder's sister named BJP nominee for Tripura East in Lok Sabha

Guwahati: The ruling BJP and Tipra Motha on Wednesday named Kriti Singh Deb Barma, the sister of Tripura royal scion Pradyot Deb Barma, as the candidate for the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.

This comes days after Tipra Motha signed an agreement with the government that promised to solve the problems of the indigenous people and subsequently joined the BJP-led government.

Two Tipra Motha MLAs, Animesh Deb Barma and Brishaketu Deb Barma were sworn in as ministers in Manik Saha government on March 7.