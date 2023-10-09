Tipra Motha lost seats because of CPI(M), says Tripura opposition leader Animesh Debbarma

Asked about veteran CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar’s claim that Tipra Motha had a ‘secret understanding’ with the BJP to help the saffron party win the election, Debbarma said, "I respect Manik Sarkar who had ruled the state for twenty years as chief minister. But people say that after 70 years, a man starts behaving like a child… I have seen my parents had the same tendency."

"We lost many seats in the Assembly polls because of the CPI(M). The ruling BJP also lost a few because of the triangular battle," he said.