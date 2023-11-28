Tipra Motha meets MHA advisor, says Greater Tipraland is final solution

Agartala: Tipra Motha, the main opposition party in Tripura, on Tuesday met Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) advisor A K Mishra and reiterated its Greater Tipraland demand for the indigenous people of the northeastern state.

"Today, we met the MHA advisor and raised the issue of separate administration for the indigenous people as part of our Greater Tipraland demand," party supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma told reporters after the meeting.

"We placed our demands before the MHA advisor. If the Centre has better ideas for the indigenous people, they will come back to us with it in writing. We have not diluted any of our demands," he said.

He said Greater Tipraland is the final solution to the problems of indigenous people.

On the Kokborok script controversy, Debbarma said the language's written form cannot be imposed on anyone.

"When Pakistan tried to impose Urdu on the people of erstwhile East Pakistan, it triggered massive protests and finally Pakistan split into two leading to creation of Bangladesh," he said.

The Tipra Motha has been pressing for Roman script for Kokborok language while the ruling party (BJP) is yet to comment on the sensitive issue. The Left Front favours Bengali script for the language.

Mishra, who arrived in the northeastern state on Monday, met Chief Minister Manik Saha and discussed issues related to tribal welfare.

On Tuesday, he will meet tribal samajpatis and representatives of other tribal organisations to receive suggestions on their development.