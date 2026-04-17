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Tipra Motha sweeps Tripura tribal council poll results, BJP gets four

Love has won against hatred, Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma said after the landslide victory.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsBJPTripuraTipra MothaCouncil polls

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