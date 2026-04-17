<p>Guwahati: Tipra Motha, an ally of the BJP-led government in Tripura on Friday registered a landslide victory in Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council (TTADC) by winning 24 out of 28 seats, for which polling was conducted on April 12. </p><p>The BJP, which contested the elections with vigorous campaign against Tipra Motha and others, registered victory in the remaining four seats. This, however, was less than its tally of nine in the 2021 polls. </p>.Kerala Assembly elections: Tripura CM Manik Saha to campaign for BJP.<p>The IPFT, another ally of BJP and the Opposition Congress and CPIM, drew a blank. Tipra Moth has been in power of the Council since 2021. </p><p>"Its a victory of love over hatred," Tipra Motha Chief and Tripura's Royal scion, Pradyut Manikya Deb Barma said after the results were annouced on Friday afternoon. </p><p>Tipra Motha led by Deb Barma and BJP with Chief Minister Manik Saha as the leader engaged in verbal confrontation during the campaigning blaming each other for encouraging hatred and violence. The elections saw 83 per cent polling. </p><p>Accepting the mandate, Saha on Friday said, "while we accept the people's mandate with humility, we see this as an opportunity to learn and come back stronger." </p><p><strong>Important verdict:</strong></p><p>The verdict in the council polls is a significant push for Tipra Motha given the fact that Assembly elections in Tripura is slated in 2028. Set up under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1982 for welfare of the tribals, the TTADC comprises 70 per cent of Tripura's geographical areas and one-third of its total population (36 lakh). The council has about 20 to 22 Assembly constituencies. In the 2023 Assembly elections, Tipra Motha contested the polls separately with the demand for a "Tipraland state" and won 13 seats (out of total 60). The party, however, joined the government later. </p><p>The council results are seen as a setback for BJP, which is trying to increase its footprints among the tribals given the party's impression of being a "Bengali-party." Tipra Motha and the Opposition parties openly alleged that the BJP-led government have neglected the welfare of the tribals and their fear of identity crisis against the majority Bengali-speaking population. Tipra Motha has been demanding steps for granting land rights to the tribals and greater autonomy to the council to push welfare and constitutional safeguards.</p>