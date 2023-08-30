Trial run of railway line connecting Tripura's Nischintapur and Bangladesh's Gangasagar likely in September

On August 27, Kumaran along with Tripura Transport Secretary U K Chakma and railway officials went to Gangasagar in Bangladesh to see the ground reality. On the same day, Kumaran and other officials took a gang car ride (trial run) from Gangasagar to Nischintapur.

"Additional Secretary in MEA, P Kumaran visited Nischintapur railway yard and held a meeting with the concerned officials to take stock of the preparedness for commissioning of the Indo-Bangla railway link connecting Nischintapur with Gangasagar. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is handling the entire issue and they have targeted September 9 or 10 for goods train from Gangasagar to Nishchantapur," said the official.