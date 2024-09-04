Tripura Assembly witnesses uproarious scenes over minister's social media post on Hindus

In the September 1 post which he deleted later, the minister said, "In my view, the Hindus have no right to offer prayers to gods and goddesses because those people who can't protect their temples and gods, don't deserve to organise prayer or puja." Though he did not mention any context for the statement, it was posted days after an idol of the Goddess Kali was found defaced in a temple in the Durganagar area in West Tripura district. Following the incident, several houses were set on fire by unidentified miscreants on the night of August 25.