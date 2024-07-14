Tripura bandh called by Left parties passes off peacefully, CPI-M blames ruling BJP for worker's murder

Guwahati: The dawn-to-dusk bandh called by Opposition left parties in Tripura to register protest against murder of a CPI-M worker passed off peacefully with the same making not much impact on the daily activities.

Activities in state capital Agartala remained normal while CPI-M workers staged protests in some other districts during the bandh on Sunday. But police said the bandh failed to make any impact on the daily activities.

The left parties called the bandh as a protest against the death of Badal Shil, a candidate for South Tripura Zilla Parishad elections on Friday. The CPI-M leaders alleged that Shil was murdered by workers of ruling BJP as he tried to highlight the 'misrule' of the saffron party ahead of the Panchayat and Zilla Parishad polls scheduled on August 8.