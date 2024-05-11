Tripura facing fuel crisis as goods train services not yet restored

Chief Public Relations Officer of NorthEast Frontier (NFR) Sabyasachi Dey said, "goods train service has not been restored on Friday as assured by the officials working on the ground. Two goods trains carrying sugar passed Jatinga but we are not running oil tanker because it may cause problems due to 'weight distribution' while crossing the damaged track."

Dey said, "The restoration work is on war footing manner but we can't give any particular time when the service will be restored."

Chief Minister Manik Saha had written Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for restoration of goods train service immediately as the state is facing a fuel crisis.