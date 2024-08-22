Tripura flood 'unprecedented' death toll reaches 12 as 17 lakh people affected

Guwahati: Tripura government on Thursday said the state was witnessing an unprecedented flood situation as over 17 lakh people remained affected and death toll due to flood and landslides since Monday increased to 12.

Two more persons were missing. All educational institutions were shut (till further orders) as the flood situation in the entire state remained grim on Thursday.

Two MI-17 helicopters rushed by the Centre on Thursday carried out recce for airlifting of the stranded persons and transported the NDRF personnel and food items in one of the worst affected Amarpur, a report issued by the state government said.

Four additional teams of NDRF personnel (120 personnel) were airlifted from Arunachal Pradesh and were immediately rushed for rescue operations in the worst affected Gomati, West Tripura and Sepahijala districts. Four NDRF teams (100 personnel) were already deployed for rescue operations in South Tripura, West Tripura, Unakoti and Khowai district.