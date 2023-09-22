Tripura govt announces ex-gratia, festival advance for govt employees for Durga puja festival

"The government needs to take loans to carry out development activities and other expenditures but we did not cross the limit of FRBM. By this time, the state's annual budget has swelled from Rs 15,956.56 crore in 2017-18 FY to 26,892.67 crore in 2022-23 FY. There has been a steep increase in the state's GSDP from Rs 43,716 to Rs.74,100," he pointed out.