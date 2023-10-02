Tripura main oppn Tipra Motha urged to merge party with Congress

Pradyot Kishore quit the Congress state president post in September 2019 and floated his own party, Tipra Motha, in 2021. His decision worked wonders as he won the election of TTAADC in the same year banking on his popular slogan Greater Tipraland. His party bagged 13 seats in the 60-member state Assembly polls in February 2023 and emerged as the main opposition party in the northeastern state.