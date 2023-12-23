Tripura news wrap 2023: BJP consolidates position in the state; Tipra Motha emerges as major power

The ambitious railway project built with a cost of Rs 1255 crore will substantially shorten the travel distance from Agartala to Kolkata. The distance from Agartala to Kolkata via Guwahati which is now 1600 km will be reduced to only 500 km through the railway via Dhaka. And, the travel time will decrease from 38 hours to 10 hours but the service is yet to be flagged off.