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Tripura: NLFT, ATTF launch rail-road blockade, demand implementation of Rs 250 crore package

The blockade by the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) disrupted vehicular movement on national highways and train services, an official said.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsTripura

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