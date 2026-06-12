Tripura: NLFT, ATTF launch rail-road blockade, demand implementation of Rs 250 crore package

<p>Agartala: Members of the two militant groups, which had signed a peace agreement two years ago, launched a 72-hour rail-road blockade in West <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tripura">Tripura </a>district on Friday, demanding the implementation of a Rs 250 crore rehabilitation package announced by the Centre.</p>.<p>The blockade by the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) disrupted vehicular movement on national highways and train services, an official said.</p>.<p>“We had a meeting with Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma yesterday where we reached some positive outcomes, but two important demands were not fulfilled, prompting us to launch the rail-road blockade”, NLFT leader Prasenjit Debbarma told reporters at Hatai Katar in West Tripura district.</p>.<p>The government has engaged an agency to implement the rehabilitation package for the surrendered militants, which "violates the main spirit of the peace accord," he claimed.</p>.<p>A Memorandum of Settlement was signed, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among the Centre, the Tripura government and the two organisations in September 2024.</p>.<p>“The process of screening our members to extend benefits under the rehabilitation package is very slow. We demanded that the process be expedited at the earliest”, the NLFT leader said.</p>.<p>He appealed to the Centre and the state government to consider the demands of the organisations because the blockade causes inconvenience to the people.</p>.<p>"We are waiting for a call from the Centre and the state government for an amicable solution to our long-standing problem”, he said.</p>.<p>The train services were badly affected, while vehicular movement came to a standstill on the Assam-Agartala and Agartala-Kamalpur national highways.</p>