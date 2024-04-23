Tripura shuts educational institutions till April 27 due to heatwave conditions

The maximum temperature in the state capital Agartala stood at 37.6 degree Celsius, while the same was 36 degree Celsius in Kailashahar, another busy town. A forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department said the temperature in most of the districts is likely to remain between 38 to 28 degree Celsius in the next few days.

The state revenue department on Monday issued a public advisory asking people to avoid Sun exposure between 10 am and 3 pm in view of the scorching heat.

The district administrations were also asked to activate emergency operation centres and the quick response teams in order to cater to any emergency situation. Farmers were also advised to continue irrigation activities in summer maize, pulses and other crops and vegetables.