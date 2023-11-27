Tripura's surrendered militants seek Rs 500 crore package for rehabilitation

"We have also informed the special secretary about the non-fulfillment of the 1993 peace accord between the outlawed ATTF and the state government. When the peace accord was signed, it was announced that Rs 20,000 will be given to each surrendered militant, but only Rs 15,000 was given to each while the rest was pocketed by the then ruling party leaders," Debbarma, who is also a Tipra Motha MLA, claimed.