<p>Agartala: Two persons, including a child, died and four others were injured in storm-related incidents in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tripura">Tripura </a>over the last 48 hours, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>The storms also caused extensive damage to standing crops and power transmission lines across the state.</p>.<p>"One five-year-old child died and his brother was injured when their mud-wall house at Radhanagar in Unakoti district collapsed on Thursday. Another man from Longtarai Valley in Dhalai district succumbed to injuries after being struck by lightning on Wednesday," State Project Director (Disaster Management) Sanat Kumar Das said.</p>.At least seven dead as Bowring Hospital's wall collapses following rains.<p>He said three more persons were injured in various parts of the state due to storm-related incidents.</p>.<p>"During heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds, a total of 3,997 dwelling houses were damaged, of which 180 huts were destroyed," he said, adding that Rs 79.59 lakh has been released so far as interim relief.</p>.<p>According to Das, four relief camps were opened to provide temporary shelter to around 243 families, but all inmates have since returned to their homes as the situation improved.</p>.<p>"Apart from extensive damage to transmission lines, as many as 129 electric posts collapsed due to heavy showers and high-velocity winds. Restoration work is going on in some remote areas," he said.</p>.<p>The IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Sepahijala and South Tripura districts on Friday. </p>