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Two dead, four injured in storm-related incidents in Tripura

The storms also caused extensive damage to standing crops and power transmission lines across the state.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsTripura

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