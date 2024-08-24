Home
Two jawans die while rescuing people in flood-hit Tripura

'My deepest condolences to their families & friends. May their sacrifice continue to inspire us to strive for greater heights of courage and bravery,' the CM said in post shared on platform X.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 04:03 IST

Two Tripura State Rifles jawans lost their lives while saving flood-hit persons in the state that has been experiencing rampant rains.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his condolences over the demise of Ashish Bose (TSR Jawan from Belonia) & Chiranjit Dey (from Indranagar).

"My deepest condolences to their families & friends. May their sacrifice continue to inspire us to strive for greater heights of courage and bravery," the CM said in post shared on platform X.

A total of 1,28,00 people have taken shelter in 558 relief camps owing to the extensive damage caused by rain.

Food packets were being distributed among the flood-hit people in Amarpur and Karbook subdivisions of Gomati district by helicopters as road connectivity was not yet restored.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)

