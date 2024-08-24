Two jawans die while rescuing people in flood-hit Tripura

Two Tripura State Rifles jawans lost their lives while saving flood-hit persons in the state that has been experiencing rampant rains.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his condolences over the demise of Ashish Bose (TSR Jawan from Belonia) & Chiranjit Dey (from Indranagar).

"My deepest condolences to their families & friends. May their sacrifice continue to inspire us to strive for greater heights of courage and bravery," the CM said in post shared on platform X.