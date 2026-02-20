Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

When Hindi is promoted, all other languages get strengthened: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said a false campaign had been underway that Hindi was being imposed on the people, but this has been dismantled in the last 10 years.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 14:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsAmit ShahTripuraAgartalaHindi

Follow us on :

Follow Us