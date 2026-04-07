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TRP reporting for TV news channels withheld for another four weeks

In the public interest, the Ministry said, it directs M/s BARC to withhold reporting the TRPs for news TV channels for a further period of four weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsTV channelsBARCTRP

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